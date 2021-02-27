India is all set to begin the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination program under which citizens above the age of 60 years and those above 45 but with comorbidities will receive vaccine doses. The vaccination will take place at 10,000 government centers and 20,000 private centers. You can register for vaccination online as well as offline. Here is how.

Details Beneficiaries will be able to self-register from March 1

"Eligible beneficiaries will be able to self-register from March 1 onward. But we have a provision where people will have a walk-in system till the time the registration system is used by more and more people," said Co-WIN chief RS Sharma. "For walk-ins, people would be required to carry their basic documents such as identity and age proof."

Details You may register using Co-WIN or Aarogya Setu app

To register online, you can use the Co-WIN app, Aarogya Setu app or log on to cowin.gov.in. Enter your mobile number. You will get a One Time Password to create your account. Fill your name, age, gender, and upload an identity proof. If you fall in the 45+ category, you will be required to upload your doctor's certificate to prove you have a comorbidity.

Registration Offline modes for registration

You can also choose your preferred date and center for vaccination while registering on these apps. However, for those who are not well-versed with mobile apps, there is an option to register offline. You may visit Common Service Centers or call 1507 for registration. There will also be an option to walk in to your nearest center with your ID and age proof.

Second phase 27 crore expected to be covered under second phase