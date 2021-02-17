Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 02:27 am

India on Tuesday reported more than 11,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.93 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,55,970. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,09,25,710 COVID-19 cases, 1,55,813 deaths

Till Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,09,25,710 COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,813 deaths, 1,36,872 active cases, and 1,06,33,025 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,09,37,169 cases and 1,55,970 deaths till Tuesday night. Over 10.64 million have recovered. 88,57,341 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Tuesday and a total of 1,34,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated during the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 20,71,306 total cases, 51,591 deaths, 19,81,408 recoveries. Kerala: 10,11,956 total cases, 4,016 deaths, 9,46,910 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,46,076 total cases, 12,273 deaths, 9,27,924 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,88,959 total cases, 7,163 deaths, 8,81,181 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,46,026 total cases, 12,432 deaths, 8,29,388 recoveries. Delhi: 6,37,181 total cases, 10,894 deaths, 6,25,268 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,02,344 total cases, 8,704 deaths, 5,90,787 recoveries.

Key updates 4.9K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.6K fresh infections

Kerala reported 4,937 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 6.6% with 74,352 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,663 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.8% with 37,418 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 250. The tally has climbed to 3,09,623, including 3,783 deaths and 3,02,935 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 94 more cases; 133 fresh infections in Bengal