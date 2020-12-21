A four-year-old girl was found unconscious in a gunny bag at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a Police official said on Monday. After the girl was found on Sunday evening, the Police took her for a medical examination which revealed she was sexually assaulted, Valiv Police station's inspector Vilas Chowgule said. One person has been arrested in this connection, another official informed.

Details How was the girl found?

Some locals spotted the gunny bag in the Fatherwadi locality of Vasai on Sunday and alerted the Police. "The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police rushed to the spot and found the girl unconscious inside the bag," Chowgule said. "A medical examination of the child was conducted and doctors confirmed she was sexually assaulted," he added.

Handing over the case Case has been handed over to Bhayandar Police

Later, messages were sent out to various Police stations and it was found that a case under Indian Penal Code 363 of the kidnapping of a girl had been registered at the Bhayandar Police station on Sunday. "The girl was subsequently handed over to Bhayandar Police," Chowgule further informed. The Police did not any reveal further details of the case.

Quote Case registered under IPC Section 376 of the POCSO Act