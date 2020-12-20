The Indian National Congress party has started reshuffling leaders, beginning with organizational leadership changes in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. The development comes a day after the Congress party held a meeting with rebel leaders on Saturday. Earlier in August, the 23 dissidents, now called G-23, had called for "full time and effective leadership" within the party. Here are more details.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed three All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries each for Assam and Kerala, where Assembly elections are due next year, NDTV reported. The secretaries will assist the General Secretaries in-charge of the two states: Assam's Jitendra Singh and Kerala's Tariq Anwar. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state party President Kamal Nath holds the CLP leader's post.

The party has also made changes in the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat is also the leader of the Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party. Notably, thus far, Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy and Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda have resigned over the party's poor performance in the Hyderabad local polls and Gujarat by-polls respectively.

Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met the G-23 Saturday in a series of meetings to be held over the coming days. The top leadership had agreed to hold organizational elections, with the Working Committee making the final call. Rahul Gandhi said he is "ready to work for the party as all desire," indicating his possible return as party chief.

