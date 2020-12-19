On Saturday morning, Congress President Sonia Gandhi met a section of dissenters, whose letter in August sparked a major leadership crisis within the party. A series of meetings will be held over the next ten days to select the new President of the grand old party. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia's son and the former President of the party, also attended the meeting, said reports. Here's more.

A group of 23 leaders, dubbed G-23, wrote an unprecedented letter in August, calling for sweeping changes within the party. The letter's idea was seeded at a dinner hosted by Shashi Tharoor. The letter sparked a discussion, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was convened, and later it was decided that Sonia will remain at the helm for another six months.

Now, several months after the letter was written, Congress woke from slumber to finally speak to the dissenters. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Anand Sharma, who had signed the letter reached the 10 Janpath residence of Sonia earlier today. Among other demands, the letter-writers want elections to be held for all the posts within the party.

Other members of the G-23 group who attended the meeting are Tharoor and Manish Tewari. Noted Congress leaders like Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Ambika Soni, AK Antony, P Chidambaram, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pawan Kumar Bansal, and Harish Rawat, also reached Sonia's home, reports HT . Nath is said to have convinced Sonia to hear the dissenters, a report in NDTV claimed.

A person privy to the recent developments told HT that Sonia wants to end the crisis soon and that she didn't want to sideline the dissenters. "She wants to bring all the warring leaders together and end the current impasse in the party. She wants all the leaders to work in close coordination with Rahul Gandhi in strengthening the party," he said.

Congress, already jolted by a crisis, got another setback when it performed poorly in the Bihar polls, setting the stage for the defeat of its ally RJD as well. After the results, senior leader Kapil Sibal, another letter-writer, said the party is not an effective alternative anymore. Chidamabaram, seen close to Gandhis, also said the party lacks organizational presence.

