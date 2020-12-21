India on Sunday reported over 24,000 fresh infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 10.05 million. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 96 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the recovery rate to 95.5%. Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 1,45,865 with at least 300 more fatalities in the past 24 hours. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,00,31,223 COVID-19 cases, 1,45,477 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,00,31,223 COVID-19 cases, including 1,45,477 deaths, 3,05,344 active cases, and 95,80,402 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,00,56,260 cases and 1,45,865 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 96.06 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 18,96,518 total cases, 48,746 deaths, 17,83,905 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,09,469 total cases, 12,009 deaths, 8,82,944 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,78,723 total cases, 7,076 deaths, 8,67,445 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,06,891 total cases, 11,983 deaths, 7,85,315 recoveries. Kerala: 7,05,869 total cases, 2,816 deaths, 6,41,285 recoveries. Delhi: 6,17,005 total cases, 10,277 deaths, 5,96,580 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,74,631 total cases, 8,196 deaths, 5,49,190 recoveries.

Key updates 5.7K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.8K new cases

Kerala reported 5,711 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.6% with 53,858 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,811 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 6.3% with 59,961 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections declined to 1,010. The state's tally has climbed to 2,35,299, including 4,234 deaths and 2,19,125 recoveries.

Key updates 1.1K new cases in Delhi; Bengal's tally reaches 5.36 lakh