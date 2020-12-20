Last updated on Dec 20, 2020, 04:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
A man on Friday rammed his pick-up truck on the premises of the Balaji Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.
The man, who has not been identified, is said to be related to two patients who received treatment at the hospital, the facility said in a statement.
According to a report, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.
Here are more details.
The incident occurred on Friday night at 10:14 pm, according to CCTV footage obtained by the news agency ANI.
The footage shows a driver ramming a pick-up truck repeatedly on the premises of the hospital, which is located in Basai Chowk of Gurugram's Sector 10.
A medical store and some vehicles, including an ambulance, are seen getting damaged during the incident.
Dr. Balwan Singh, the Director of Balaji Hospital, was quoted as saying by ANI, "A man rammed his vehicle at least seven-eight times inside our hospital."
"The medical store and 10-15 vehicles were damaged," Dr. Singh added, "The driver is relative of two patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they're investigating the case."
Reportedly, the incident occurred after a fight between members of the family of the two elderly patients being treated at the Balaji Hospital.
Enraged, the driver of the truck then rammed the vehicle repeatedly on the hospital premises.
The police is reported to have registered a case in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.