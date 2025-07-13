Upcoming IPOs in India: 3 issues eye ₹3,600cr this week

The primary market is gearing up for another busy week, with three new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to launch from tomorrow. The total fundraising target of these upcoming issues exceeds ₹3,600 crore. The list includes Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Anthem Biosciences and liquor distribution firm Monika Alcobev. Here's all you need to know about them.

Pharma IPO What about Anthem Biosciences? Anthem Biosciences, a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company, will launch its mainboard IPO on July 14. The offer will close on July 16 and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹3,395 crore at a price band of ₹540-570 per share. JM Financial is the book-running lead manager for this issue which will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Textile IPO A look at Spunweb Nonwoven In the SME category, Spunweb Nonwoven will launch its IPO from July 14 to July 16. The firm plans to raise ₹60.98 crore at a price band of ₹90-96 per share. Vivro Financial is the lead manager for this issue which will be listed on the NSE SME platform. Spunweb Nonwoven makes nonwoven fabric used in hygiene, agriculture, and packaging applications.