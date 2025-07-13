Blinkit will now hold inventory, sell goods directly to customers

Zomato -owned quick commerce company Blinkit is changing its business model. The change will see the company directly selling products to customers and holding inventory on its books. The transition, which was reviewed by Moneycontrol, will come into effect from September 1. Blinkit has already started informing its partners about the upcoming change in operations.

Operational changes How the new model will work Under the new model, Blinkit will take over inventory and regulatory compliance. The company will buy products from sellers and sell them directly to the customers as the merchant of record. This change will simplify things for sellers, who will not have to maintain multiple Additional Places of Business (APOBs) under their GST registrations for every state where Blinkit operates.

Business operations What sellers can expect Blinkit will transfer the inventory from the seller's books to its own legal entity, Blink Commerce Private Limited (BCPL), and handle all the downstream logistics and taxation. The company said this change is aimed at letting the sellers focus on merchandising while it takes care of operational and compliance complexity. However, despite these changes, Blinkit isn't altering commercial terms for sellers.

Tech upgrades Blinkit upgrading its seller hub Along with the operational changes, Blinkit also plans to introduce advanced analytics tools. These will include dark-store level performance dashboards and auto-recall measures for underperforming products. The company is also upgrading its Seller Hub to make it easier for merchants to onboard and scale their businesses. Sellers who agree to the new structure can launch their listings in high-performing stores of their choice.