Swiggy's 15-minute food delivery service now available in Noida, Gurugram
What's the story
Swiggy has announced the expansion of its 15-minute food delivery service, Snacc, into Noida and Gurugram. The service was first launched in Bengaluru in January.
This marks Snacc's availability in three cities and is part of Swiggy's strategy to tap into the rapidly growing quick commerce industry.
The company aims to meet changing consumer habits by providing fast food delivery services.
Features
Unique offerings and user-friendly design
Snacc is a standalone delivery app that provides a range of food and drink options from Swiggy's own kitchens, all within 15 minutes.
The menu features items such as vietnamese iced kaapi, mojito cold brew, lemonade, buttermilk, lassi, protein shakes (The Whole Truth protein shakes), as well as fruit bowls.
Satheesh Raman, Snacc's Business Head, highlighted the app's simplicity in easily finding your favorite food or drink on its homepage.
Expansion goals
Successful launch and future plans
Raman was confident that Snacc would be the go-to app for customers in Noida and Gurugram, two busy corporate hubs with a huge urban population.
He also teased future upgrades to the app's offerings.
The launch of Snacc comes just months after Swiggy's last effort, 'Bolt,' which brings food within 10 minutes from select restaurants within a 2km radius of the customer.
Market presence
Snacc's performance in Bengaluru and industry competition
Snacc has been doing well in Bengaluru and is now available at most of the locations in the city.
The success comes despite fierce competition from other players in the quick commerce space, such as Zepto's Zepto Cafe and Blinkit's Bistro.
Zepto Cafe recently achieved the feat of 100,000 orders per day, while Bistro was introduced as a pilot program in Gurugram earlier this year.