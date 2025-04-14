What's the story

Chinese suppliers are offering products similar in quality to those made for high-end brands like Birkin, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Bobbi Brown on social media, but without the brands' logos.

The prices quoted by these suppliers are significantly lower than the retail prices of the branded goods.

For instance, a Birkin bag that retails for $34,000 (around ₹29.3 lakh) is available for as little as $1,400 (approximately ₹1.2 lakh) without the brand markings.