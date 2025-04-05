What's the story

The Donald Trump administration has dissolved the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman, an important oversight body that played a key role in helping immigrants facing visa-related issues.

The move is likely to affect H-1B visa holders, students on F-1 visa, and Green Card applicants, many of whom belong to the Indian diaspora.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) said the Ombudsman handled nearly 30,000 requests last year alone.