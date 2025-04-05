Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,354: Here's why
What's the story
The death toll from Myanmar's recent earthquake has reached 3,354, with over 200 still unaccounted for, state media said on Saturday.
UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, who reached Mandalay city near the epicenter, praised local humanitarian organizations for their continued relief efforts.
"The UN is here to help—the world must rally behind the people of Myanmar," he posted on X on Saturday.
Global aid efforts
Rescue teams from China, Russia, India, and several other Asian and Western countries are working to help Myanmar deal with the aftermath of the earthquake. The US also sent a team to help with the efforts.
Meanwhile, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing flew back from a summit in Bangkok on Saturday, where he met leaders from India, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.
Ongoing conflict
Even after the devastation caused by the earthquake, Myanmar's military maintained its bombing campaign till Wednesday, when it announced a ceasefire till April 22.
This came after rebel groups announced they would stop fighting to allow aid to flow.
Hlaing has assured Indian PM Narendra Modi that the junta would hold "free and fair elections in December this year."
However, skepticism clouds such plans amid a civil war and the military's history of blocking aid to rebel-held areas.
War impact
The recent earthquakes have hit an area already devastated by Myanmar's military junta's brutal campaign of violence against insurgency.
This double disaster hampers relief efforts but might change the course of one of the world's most neglected conflicts.
The civil war, which erupted in 2021 after the military overthrew the elected government, has pro-democracy activists and ethnic militias waging an insurgency against the ruling generals.