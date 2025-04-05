Over 1,000 protests against Trump scheduled across US today
What's the story
On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the US prepares for a wave of protests against Donald Trump. 'Hands Off' demonstrations are expected to draw over 500,000 people across the country.
The protests are largely organized by MoveOn and other outfits. According to Ezra Levin of Indivisible, this may well be one of America's largest single-day protests in recent history.
Key location
National Mall to host largest protest
The largest demonstration is expected at the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Several Congress members, including Democrats Jamie Raskin (Maryland), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), and Maxwell Frost (Florida), are set to speak to the crowd.
"This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history," says the website for the protest.
Accusations
Protesters accuse Trump of undermining democracy
According to the protest website, Trump, Musk, and their billionaire buddies have been waging an "all-out assault" on the government, economy, and basic rights.
"They want to strip America for parts-shuttering social security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid-all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam."
"They're handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich. If we don't fight now, there won't be anything left to save," the website stated.
Economic impact
Protests follow stock market crash
Protesters argue such moves threaten public services and democracy itself.
The protests follow a recent stock market crash after Trump's announcement of tariffs on April 1.
Despite the economic consequences, Trump remains firm: "My policies will never change."
This week, Trump's approval rating fell to 43%, his lowest since he took office, according to a Reuters poll.