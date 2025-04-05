Trump effect: IRS to fire 20,000 employees in the US
What's the story
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the US has announced mass job cuts, reducing its workforce by up to 25%. This will affect almost 20,000 employees.
Layoffs will first hit the IRS Office of Civil Rights and Compliance, which is set for up to 75% reduction.
This unit has fewer than 200 employees and was previously known as the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.
Restructuring
Remaining staff will be shifted
Remaining employees from the Office of Civil Rights and Compliance would be combined into the agency's Office of Chief Counsel. The Washington Post first reported the layoffs at IRS, that is central to revenue collection and enforcement of tax law.
Efficiency drive
Plan to reduce federal bureaucracy
These layoffs are part of the Donald Trump administration's broader strategy to downsize the federal bureaucracy.
This initiative is being implemented through Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.
The administration has previously closed agencies, laid off employees without civil service protection, and offered buyouts via a "deferred resignation program."
Aim
Layoffs aimed at making IRS more efficient
A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed that these staffing reductions are part of larger process improvements and technological innovations, aimed at making the IRS more efficient.
"Rolling back Biden-era hiring and consolidating support functions are intended to more efficiently serve the public," they said.
This marks a significant shift in the agency's operational strategy under the current administration.