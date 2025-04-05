Woman serving life for dismembering boyfriend attacks her lawyer
Taylor Schabusiness, a convicted murderer serving life for the brutal dismemberment of her boyfriend, has reportedly assaulted her defense lawyer during a court hearing in Wisconsin, United States of America.
Schabusiness was restrained by at least five court deputies after she tried to attack her attorney, Paul Julka.
This is yet another violent outburst from the 27-year-old convict against a member of her legal team.
Courtroom chaos captured on camera
The dramatic scene played out in a Wisconsin courtroom and was recorded by Court TV.
While Julka was calmly addressing the judge about a witness, Schabusiness suddenly screamed and attacked him.
The lawyer was seen throwing up his hands in shock and retreating as Schabusiness flailed on the courtroom floor, shouting something unintelligible.
Following the outburst, the hearing had to be shifted online for safety.
Schabusiness's history of courtroom violence
This isn't the first time Schabusiness has assaulted a member of her legal team.
In 2023, she was caught on camera physically assaulting another defense lawyer in a similarly chaotic courtroom fiasco.
She is currently serving life imprisonment without parole for the murder of Shad Thyrion, 24, whom she killed in February 2022 at his family home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Schabusiness's gruesome crime and conviction
After murdering Thyrion, Schabusiness mutilated his body: she cut off his head and genitals, and scattered the remains all over the house and in a vehicle.
His mother found his severed head in a bucket in their family basement.
Green Bay police detective David Graf testified Schabusiness admitted to "sucking" and cutting Thyrion apart simultaneously.
She even "liked" decapitating him, and later cuddled with his corpse.
Schabusiness's latest court hearing postponed
Schabusiness's latest court hearing was originally set to address an alleged attack on a prison guard. But following Friday's violent outburst, it had to be postponed and was held virtually.
Despite claiming insanity, a jury had earlier rejected her plea and found her guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault, and mutilating a corpse.