What's the story

Taylor Schabusiness, a convicted murderer serving life for the brutal dismemberment of her boyfriend, has reportedly assaulted her defense lawyer during a court hearing in Wisconsin, United States of America.

Schabusiness was restrained by at least five court deputies after she tried to attack her attorney, Paul Julka.

This is yet another violent outburst from the 27-year-old convict against a member of her legal team.