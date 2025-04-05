What's the story

Taylor Schabusiness, a convicted murderer serving life for the brutal dismemberment of her boyfriend, has reportedly assaulted her defense lawyer during a court hearing in Wisconsin, United States of America﻿.

Schabusiness was restrained by at least five court deputies after she tried to attack her attorney, Paul Julka.

This is yet another violent outburst from the 27-year-old convict against a member of her legal team.