KL Rahul suffers twin failures versus England at The Oval

Indian batter KL Rahul fell on the cheap once again in his side's 2nd innings versus England at The Oval. After scoring 14 runs on Day 1 in the 1st innings, Rahul perished for just 7 on Day 2. Rahul, who was enjoying himself with a truckload of runs across the first 4 Tests, signed out on a quieter note. Here are further details.

Dismissals Two cheap dismissals in the Oval Test On Day 1, Rahul ended up chopping a Chris Woakes delivery in the first ball of the 16th over. Rahul tried to cut a length ball too close to be playing the shot. He was castled next. After doing all the hard work, Rahul's innings ended prematurely. And in the next outing, Rahul poked at a length ball by Josh Tongue.

Information Rahul's summary in this encounter Rahul scored a 40-ball 14 in the first innings. He hit one four. India were reduced to 38/2 with his dismissal. And on Friday, he faced 28 balls for his 7 (4s: 1). India were 46/1 with his dismissal.

Runs Rahul finishes the series with 532 runs Rahul has ended the Test series with 532 runs from 5 matches (10 innings) at 53.20. In addition to two tons, he slammed 2 fifties. His scores in this series read: 42 and 137 at Headingley 2 and 55 at Edgbaston 100 and 39 at Lord's 46 and 90 at Old Trafford 14 and 17 at The Oval