Rishabh Pant shattered these records in 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant 's glorious run in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was cut short by an untimely injury. Pant suffered a toe fracture while batting in the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The 27-year-old, who returned to bat before getting ruled out, finished with an average of 68.42. Here are the records he shattered throughout the series.

Stats Pant finished with 479 runs Pant batted with his usual bravado right from the first ball. His reverse sweeps and one-handed slogs were on display in all four Tests. In seven innings, Pant racked up 479 runs at an incredible average of 68.42. His tally includes 2 tons and 3 half-centuries. Pant hammered 17 sixes, the most in the ongoing series so far.

Milestone Pant goes past these legends Hitting a valiant 54 in Manchester, Pant became the wicketkeeper-batter with most runs in a bilateral Test series in England. The previous record was held by England's Alec Stewart, who scored 465 against South Africa in 1998. Pant now also owns the most 50+ scores in a Test series by an Indian wicketkeeper (5). He went past MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer (4 each).

WTC India's highest run-scorer in WTC history At Old Trafford, Pant also became India's leading run-scorer in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Playing his 38th WTC Test, Pant raced to 2,731 runs at a sensational average of 43.34. He has recorded 22 50+ scores, including six tons. The previous record was held by Rohit Sharma, who scored 2,716 runs in 40 WTC matches.

Information Joint-most Test sixes for India In the 4th Test, Pant unlocked another achievement. He equaled legend Virender Sehwag in terms of most Test sixes for India. The duo leads the tally with 90 sixes each. Only one other Indian has 80+ Test sixes.

Lord's Most Test sixes against England In the 3rd Test at Lord's, Pant scored a fine 74 in the first innings. He became the batter with most Test sixes against England in Test cricket. Pant, who later took his tally to 38 maximums, surpassed legend Vivian Richards (34). Pant also became the first visiting wicketkeeper to complete 400 runs in a Test series in England.

Edgbaston Twin tons in a Test match Earlier, Pant etched his name in record books at Headingley. He scored 134 and 118, albeit in a losing cause. With his incredible first-innings knock, Pant went past Dhoni (6) in terms of Test centuries among Indian wicketkeepers. Pant later became the seventh Indian with twin centuries in a Test. He is only the second designated wicketkeeper to do so, joining Zimbabwe's Andy Flower.