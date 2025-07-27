Ravindra Jadeja completes 1,000 Test runs in England: Stats 

Ravindra Jadeja , one of India's most reliable players, has been making headlines with his batting prowess in the ongoing Test series against England . Jadeja has completed 1,000 Test runs on England soil. He entered the 4th Test in Manchester, requiring 31 runs to accomplish the feat. Jadeja, who scored 20 in the 1st innings, reached the landmark with his 11th run in the 3rd.

DYK Jadeja only behind Sobers As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has raced past 1,000 across 16 Tests in England at an average of 37-plus. The tally includes eight 50-plus scores, including a hundred as well. Over 970 of his runs have come while batting at six or lower. West Indies great Gary Sobers (1,097) is the only visiting batter with more Test runs in England in these positions.

Feat Eight 50-plus scores in England Each of Jadeja's eight 50-plus Test scores in England has come while batting at six or lower. Only Sobers (9) has more 50-plus Test scores among visiting batters in this regard, as Jadeja shares the second spot with his compatriot MS Dhoni. Six of Jadeja's 50-plus Test scores in England have come while batting at seven or lower.

Batting prowess Most productive series in terms of runs In the ongoing series, Jadeja has raced past 350 runs across 8 innings. Notably, the 36-year-old breached the 300-run mark for the first time in a Test series. Interestingly, his second-best batting returns in a Test series also came in England (287 at 31.88 in 2021-22). All his four fifties in the ongoing Test series have come in back-to-back innings.

Information Jadeja attains this double With the ball, Jadeja has taken 30 Test wickets in England at a higher average of 50.16. Sobers (1,820 runs and 62 wickets) is the only other visiting all-rounder with the Test double of 1,000 runs and 30 wickets in England.