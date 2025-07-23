KL Rahul becomes fifth Indian with this Test record

Indian batter KL Rahul continues to break records in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has now become only the fifth Indian with 1,000 runs in England in the format. Rahul reached the landmark on Day 1 of the 4th Test against the hosts at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Indian opener, who showed resistance in the opening hour, attained the feat with his 11th run.

Milestone Rahul joins these legends As mentioned, Rahul has joined several Indian veterans in terms of 1,000 Test runs in England. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (1,575), Rahul Dravid (1,376), Sunil Gavaskar (1,152), and Virat Kohli (1,096) on this elite list. Rahul completed 1,000 Test runs in the nation in his 13th appearance. He averages over 40 in this regard.

Records Six 50+ scores in England The ongoing Test series has improved Rahul's batting average in England conditions significantly. He has taken his tally of 50+ scores in the nation to six, including four tons. Notably, Rahul has the joint second-most Test centuries for India in England, with Rishabh Pant, Tendulkar, and Dilip Vengsarkar. They are only behind Dravid, owns six tons in the nation.

Information Second Indian opener with this feat As per Cricbuzz, Rahul is the second Indian opener with 1000-plus runs in away Tests. He has joined Gavaskar, who has done so in three nations - 1,404 runs in West Indies, 1,152 runs in England, and 1,001 runs in Pakistan.