What's the story

Veteran Indian batter KL Rahul is gearing up for the upcoming Test series against England.

The five-match series starts on June 20 in Leeds.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket last month, Rahul has become the most experienced batter in the squad.

Meanwhile, England is among the toughest countries to open in Test cricket.

On this note, we decode Rahul's numbers as an opener in India whites.