Didn't take payment from betting apps: Prakash Raj tells ED 

Veteran actor Prakash Raj appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in a money laundering case related to illegal online betting and gambling . After the interrogation, he clarified that his appearance was not due to any "witch-hunting or political motivation." He stated, "This was a case of money laundering on betting apps, and the app was something I endorsed in 2016." The actor revealed that he had done only one ad, after which he regretted the decision.

Details On moral grounds, I did not pursue it: Raj Raj explained, "On moral grounds, I did not pursue it, and I gave them (ED) information that I did not receive any money because I did not want to make money from that." "As a department, they have done their job and as a citizen, I discharged my responsibility by coming here and explaining in detail that I did it then and after realising that it was a mistake, I didn't do it."

Social media Here's what he said earlier He added that the officers have taken all the details and finished their inquiry. In a video post on X, Raj had clarified his stance and said, "This happened around 9 years back. Since then, I have not done any ads which promote online gambling." "In 2021, I think the company must have sold this app to someone else who used a couple of snippets of me on social media. We did send them a notice and an email."