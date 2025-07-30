Didn't take payment from betting apps: Prakash Raj tells ED
What's the story
Veteran actor Prakash Raj appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in a money laundering case related to illegal online betting and gambling. After the interrogation, he clarified that his appearance was not due to any "witch-hunting or political motivation." He stated, "This was a case of money laundering on betting apps, and the app was something I endorsed in 2016." The actor revealed that he had done only one ad, after which he regretted the decision.
Details
On moral grounds, I did not pursue it: Raj
Raj explained, "On moral grounds, I did not pursue it, and I gave them (ED) information that I did not receive any money because I did not want to make money from that." "As a department, they have done their job and as a citizen, I discharged my responsibility by coming here and explaining in detail that I did it then and after realising that it was a mistake, I didn't do it."
Social media
Here's what he said earlier
He added that the officers have taken all the details and finished their inquiry. In a video post on X, Raj had clarified his stance and said, "This happened around 9 years back. Since then, I have not done any ads which promote online gambling." "In 2021, I think the company must have sold this app to someone else who used a couple of snippets of me on social media. We did send them a notice and an email."
Investigation details
ED has summoned several other celebrities as well
Apart from Raj, the ED has also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning. The agency had taken cognizance of five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and several other celebrities and social media influencers. These individuals are suspected to have endorsed online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365, etc., for a celebrity or endorsement fee.