Musk pledges to unseat lawmakers over Trump's 'insane' spending bill 

Elon Musk has threatened to unseat lawmakers who support United States President Donald Trump's budget bill. The tech billionaire slammed the proposal, as it would increase the national deficit by $3.3 trillion, calling it "utterly insane and destructive." He took to his social media platform X to voice his concerns, saying, "Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!"

Twitter Post Musk's post on X Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!



And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

Election warning 'Will lose their primary next year...' Musk also warned that lawmakers who supported the bill would lose their primary elections next year. He wrote, "And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth." In another post, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that if the "insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day." He said this was needed as an alternative to what he called the "Democrat-Republican uniparty."

EV concerns Bill cuts subsidies for electric vehicles Musk has also criticized the bill for cutting subsidies for electric vehicles. He said it "gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future." The Senate version of Trump's budget bill would add nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit over 10 years, according to a congressional budget office estimate. The House-approved version would add $2.4 trillion over the same period.