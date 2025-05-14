India blocks X account of Chinese mouthpiece 'Global Times'
What's the story
India has blocked China's state-run media, Global Times's official X account, days after it blocked several Pakistani accounts on the platform.
However, Global Times's website is still accessible in India.
The move comes after India condemned China's attempt to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such attempts won't change the fact that Arunachal is an integral part of India.
Diplomatic response
India's firm stance on Arunachal Pradesh
India's External Affairs Ministry has strongly dismissed China's attempts to rename places in Arunachal.
"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," said Randhir Jaiswal, the ministry's spokesperson.
He reiterated that such moves won't change India's claim over the region, saying, "Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."
Account suspension
X's compliance with Indian government's directive
Last week, X confirmed that it had begun blocking 8,000 accounts in India. This was done after executive orders from the Indian government.
In a post on X's Global Government Affairs handle, the platform revealed that it was given directives by the Indian government to block over 8,000 accounts in the country "subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees."