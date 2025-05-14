How to renew your driving license in India
Renewing a driving license in India may appear to be a daunting task, but knowing the process can simplify it.
Thanks to digital advancements, many of the steps have become more accessible, making it easy for applicants to get renewals done.
Here's a look at how you can navigate the process of renewal easily and be well-prepared and informed about each step involved.
Eligibility
Understanding eligibility criteria
Before starting the renewal process, it is important to know the eligibility criteria.
Normally, a driving license is valid for 20 years or until the age of 50 (whichever is earlier).
Renewal applications must be filed within 30 days prior to expiry to avoid late fees.
If expired for more than five years, you may need to take a new driving test.
Documentation
Gathering necessary documents
Having all necessary documents in place can make your renewal process a lot simpler.
Important documents include your existing driving license, proof of age and address like Aadhaar card or passport, and passport-sized photographs.
Make sure that all documents are updated and legible to avoid any delay in processing.
Online steps
Online application process
The online application has made renewals a lot simpler.
Go to the official Parivahan Sewa website and complete Form nine for renewal applications.
Upload scanned copies of necessary documents and pay the applicable fee online via net banking or credit/debit cards.
As soon as you submit it successfully, an acknowledgment receipt will be provided to you.
RTO visit
Scheduling an appointment at RTO
After filling the online application, you will have to visit your local Regional Transport Office (RTO) to schedule an appointment.
This visit is important for biometric data collection, including fingerprints and photographs, if required.
Make sure to carry all original documents for verification. Further, have your acknowledgment receipt from the online submission with you on this visit for a smoother process.
Fee payment
Paying fees on time
Timely payment of fees is crucial to avoid penalties at the time of license renewal.
While renewing a non-commercial vehicle license costs ₹200 as standard fee, additional charges may be levied if the payment is delayed beyond a month after the expiry date, with late fees of up to ₹1,000 depending on how long the license lapsed since the expiry date happened.