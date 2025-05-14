Jaishankar's security upgraded with 2 more bullet-resistant cars
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's security has been upgraded after a review of his Z-category armed central protection.
Official sources told PTI that two bullet-resistant vehicles have been added to his convoy.
The move follows a military conflict between India and Pakistan and New Delhi's diplomatic measures against Islamabad over the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26.
Security review
Review by central intelligence agencies leads to upgrade
According to PTI sources, central intelligence agencies recently reviewed Jaishankar's security and suggested bullet-resistant vehicles for his convoy.
Overall, the VIP's security has been strengthened, they noted.
In 2023, following a similar review and inputs on possible threats to him, Jaishankar's security was upgraded from the Y category to the second-highest Z category by the Union Home Ministry.
Security details
CRPF VIP security wing provides armed cover
Jaishankar is protected by the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which provides armed protection.
Under the central protection list, VIP security cover ranges from Z-plus (Advanced Security Liaison), Z, Y, Y-plus, and X.
Presently, over 200 people, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are covered under the CRPF's VIP security.