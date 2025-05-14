What's the story

India has firmly rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh and strongly protested its attempts to rename places in the state.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such attempts at "creative naming" won't change the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India.

"Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," MEA said in an official statement.