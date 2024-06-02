Next Article

Election results favor ruling parties in northeast states

Assembly election results: SKM, BJP leading in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

By Chanshimla Varah 10:10 am Jun 02, 202410:10 am

What's the story Vote counting for the assembly elections in the two northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim has begun. Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Early trends show the ruling parties, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are leading in their respective states.

Trends

10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in Arunachal

In Sikkim, SKM is leading in 31 out of 32 seats, while the opposition party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), is leading in one seat. In Arunachal, 10 BJP candidates have already been elected unopposed, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein. Hours into the counting, the BJP was leading in 33 seats, while its ally, the National People's Party (NPP), led by Conrad Sangma, was ahead in six seats.

Election battle

Sikkim elections: SKM aims for second straight term

The SKM is vying for a second consecutive term as votes for 32 assembly seats are being counted. Both SKM and SDF have fielded candidates in all 32 seats. The BJP has put forward 31 candidates, while the new party, Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S), is contesting on 30 seats. The Congress party is competing in 12 constituencies. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang leads the ruling SKM's bid from Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung assembly constituencies.

Results

2019 assembly election results

In 2019, the SKM ended the 25-year rule of the SDF by winning 17 seats against former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling's party which secured 15. In that same year's assembly election in Arunachal, the BJP won 41 seats, the Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, the National People's Party (NPP) five, the Congress four, and the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one seat. The majority mark in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly is 31. In Sikkim, the majority mark is 17.