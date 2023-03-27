India

China skips G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh amid LAC row

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 27, 2023, 02:39 pm 3 min read

China has skipped key G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh

China on Sunday skipped a critical G20 meeting in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's capital, which was attended by nearly 100 international representatives, including from the United States. During their tour, the delegates visited the state legislature and sampled local cuisine, NDTV reported. China doesn't recognize India's sovereignty over the state and instead claims the region is part of South Tibet.

Why does this story matter?

India and China have been involved in a border conflict since 2020 because of differences over the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A conflict in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020 allegedly resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, worsening the situation after nearly five decades.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government repeatedly refuted reports that China invaded Indian territory and built military infrastructure.

China's first hostile step into India's G20 presidency

A senior official told Economic Times that "there is no delegation from China" in the G20 meeting on "Research, Innovation initiative, Gathering" held in Itanagar on Sunday. However, reports said that it was not yet known whether China lodged an official protest with India over the meeting. This is the first step from Beijing, which is likely to be hostile to India's G20 presidency.

Indian Foreign Ministry, China yet to react to development

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) and China, according to reports, have yet to react to the development. Notably, the Itanagar meeting organized by Science and Technology Department was designated confidential, and media coverage was prohibited. According to PTI, the delegates who attended the summit also toured the state legislative Assembly and a Buddhist temple in Itanagar.

China attended G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Delhi

The meeting on Sunday was one of 200 scheduled in over 50 major cities across India as part of India's G20 presidency. After assuming leadership last year, India decided to hold G20 meetings in all 28 states and eight union territories. Earlier this month, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited India for the G20 foreign ministers' conference in Delhi.

Pakistan lobbying against G20 meet in J&K

According to the Times of India, Pakistan is also opposing a G20 summit on culture in Jammu and Kashmir, which is slated for May. It has requested assistance from China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in preventing India from hosting the conference in Srinagar. Islamabad sees any G20 meeting in J&K as an attempt to give New Delhi's actions "international legitimacy."

India-China LAC faceoff

In December last year, Indian and Chinese forces battled along the LAC in the state's Tawang sector, escalating a months-long border impasse in eastern Ladakh. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh later accused China of attempting to "unilaterally" alter the status quo along the LAC.