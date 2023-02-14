Lifestyle

Bet you don't know about these weird Valentine's Day traditions

Feb 14, 2023

United by love, divided by traditions

There is no de facto ruleset to celebrate love. Couples around the world are all set to celebrate Valentine's Day. However, did you know that this festival of red roses and pink hearts is celebrated differently around the world with people having their own traditions and practices in place? And believe us, some are just way too surprising! Read on.

South Korea celebrates love on the 14th of every month

Celebrating love is a monthly affair in South Korea. Couples celebrate 'the day of love' on the 14th of every month, unlike how it is for most countries to mark only February 14 to do so. Additionally, they celebrate 'the day of roses' in May and 'the day of kisses' in June. Singles celebrate 'black day' in April by eating black noodles.

Filipinos marry at a gala on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day holds a very big, deep, and special meaning for young couples in the Philippines. Well, the story is that many young couples marry each other on this day at a gala event organized and sponsored by the government as a "public service." This is counted as one of the most interesting and beautiful Valentine's Day celebrations in the world.

The destiny of love depends on food in southwest China

Southwest China celebrates the day of love on March 15. They organize a festival called "Sisters' Meal" in which women wear dresses featuring silver embellishments. They cook various rice dishes and offer them to the young men walking down the street. The destiny of love lies in the object/ingredient the man first finds in food: two chopsticks mean love; a garlic clove means rejection.

Couples wash their face with snow in Romania

People in Romania have a very eccentric way to celebrate love. The day is celebrated on February 24. On this occasion, many couples get engaged with each other and simultaneously celebrate the arrival of the spring season. Additionally, young men and women in love go to a forest and pick up colorful flowers together, while some wash their faces with snow for good luck.

Gifting love spoons has a hidden meaning in Wales

Wales celebrates Valentine's Day on January 25. There is no surprise element when it comes to gifting as it is only a love spoon that is exchanged. However, there's a small catch. Welsh men carve beautiful love spoons with hidden cues for the women they are interested in. For instance, the number of beads attached indicates the number of babies the man expects!