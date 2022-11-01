Entertainment

Liked '20th Century Girl'? 5 Korean titles with similar endings

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 01, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Watch these K-dramas if tragedies win you over

Recently, Netflix premiered its latest South Korean original 20th Century Girl and the drama, set in the 1990s, has won over viewers. Starring Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, and Park Jung-woo, the movie follows a group of teenagers. While the period setting and teenage love appeared dreamy, its tragic ending left a bittersweet feeling. However, here are five similar flavored titles for the angst lovers.

#1 'Twenty Five Twenty One'

If people considered K-dramas their escape from reality, then writers in 2022 have made sure to change this notion. A glaring example is the finely crafted period drama Twenty Five Twenty One. Featuring Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, among others, this was the perfect ode to the summer of life. With its profound dialogues and storylines, the Netflix show captured the growth of the protagonists.

#2 'Youth of May'

Also available on Netflix, Youth of May captures the love story of medical student Hwang Hee-tae (Lee Do-hyun) and nurse Kim Myung-hee (Go Min-si) during a turbulent time. Set in 1980 when the popular Gwangju Uprising took place, this 12-episode drama depicts how the lives of ordinary people get affected during a time of civil unrest and military oppression.

#3 'The Classic'

Just like its title, this 2003 movie has become a classic in Korea's cinematic history. Starring Son Ye-jin (dual role), Zo In-sung, and Cho Seung-woo, The Classic starts with a tried-and-tested trope—the daughter discovers her mother's old diary and reads about her life when she was her age. Although there's ache, this film has a lot of heartwarming moments too. It's available on YouTube.

#4 'On Your Wedding Day'

We all wish "there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them" and the same held true for Hwang Woo-yeon (Kim Young-kwang) in this 2018 film. It's only after Hwang receives a wedding invite that he realizes what his first love Hwan Seung-hee (Park Bo-young) meant to him. Brace yourselves for the heartwrenching "might have beens."

#5 'The Hymn of Death'

When you cast Lee Jong-suk and Shin Hye-sun, you know the acting department will get the A-game. Add to it the setting of the Japanese colonial period, and sprinkle the love story of a married playwright and a legendary soprano—and you get something magical. We advise you to sit with tissues when watching this 2018 drama inspired by true events. It's on Netflix.