Black Day: Celebrating singlehood in Korea

Written by Sneha Das Apr 14, 2022, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Black Day is observed every year in South Korea on April 14 to celebrate being single or unattached to someone romantically. The day is dedicated to people who are single and is the last romantic holiday in Korea after White Day and Valentine's Day. It is another commercialized holiday when businesses target customers, organize popular matchmaking events, and offer discounts on products.

Black Day How did the day start?

Valentine's Day (February 14) and White Day (March 14) are popularly romantic days that are also celebrated in South Korea. Many people felt that singles also deserved attention. Initially, the day started off as a day of sorrow when single people grieved over their singleness. But today, it's more of a celebration as the societal pressure of being in a relationship has reduced.

Celebrations How can you celebrate Black Day?

On Black Day, all the single people connect with their friends and family and go out dressed in black outfits. Singles savor Jjajangmyeon, a black bean noodle dish, on this day as it's comfort food for them. Many companies organize jjjajangmyeon eating contests and dating events for singles. Black coffee is also a popular beverage option on this day.

Significance Significance of the day

There is no exchange of gifts involved on Black Day, unlike Valentine's Day. However, many single people buy gifts for themselves to celebrate their singlehood and rejoice. Single people meet up with their other single friends and bond with each other on Black Day. They enjoy a bowl of delicious jajangmyeon along with some dark chocolate cake or black coffee.

Food Why is jjajangmyeon eaten on this day?

Jjajangmyeon is the most popular dish and a reasonably priced takeout meal enjoyed by people during Black Day in South Korea. The noodles are made of wheat and are usually thick. The Korean-style Chinese noodles are served with a black bean sauce. It has a mild flavor which people love. Since it's black in color, the dish perfectly fits the day's mood.