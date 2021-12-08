Lifestyle 5 Ramen soup recipes that will soothe your soul

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 08:31 pm

Ramen is a hot favorite amongst the youth

Ramen soup is a top choice among people during winters. It is utterly satisfying and keeps the stomach full for a longer duration. It usually contains noodles in a broth, but you can add your own twist to it. It's a cheap instant noodle that provides iron, vitamins, and manganese. Here are some lip-smacking ramen soup recipes that will leave you wanting more.

#1 Ramen noodles with broccoli and basil

To prepare this healthy and nutritious noodle soup, all you need is a packet of plain ramen and low-sodium broth. Now, add the noodles in 2 cups of broth and splash some sesame oil and soy sauce. Add broccoli while the noodles cook through. Finally add a halved egg (soft boiled), fresh bean sprouts, and chopped basil to garnish.

#2 Veg-Chilly Ramen

This recipe is incredible. It gives a kick due to the spices used in the recipe. It has garlic, ginger, onion, mushrooms, and about half a cup of Tofu, which is low in calories. Korean pepper powder, veggie stock, soy sauce, rice vinegar are also used in this ramen soup recipe, apart from other ingredients. Check out the full recipe of Veg-chilly ramen here.

#3 Indian style ramen soup

If you want to surprise your friends with a unique lip-smacking ramen recipe this winter, this is what you should try. You need to fry garlic, scallion, ginger and add some water. Now add spinach, red chilly, soy sauce, vinegar, sweet corn and noodles. Add the seasoning from the packet and leave it to boil for 3 minutes. Your ramen noodle soup is ready.

#4 Creamy ramen soup

Non-veg soup is always amazing, but sometimes our tongue craves more flavors. So try this flavorful creamy non-veg ramen noodle soup to soothe your soul this winter. This recipe packs a punch with its spiciness from the curry powder. It has coconut milk, which is good for weight loss and heart. To prepare this recipe, click on the link.

#5 Hot and sour ramen soup

Hot and sour ramen soup is another delicious snack you would love. This recipe has a rich flavor and nutrition from the spices and veggies that one needs, especially during winters. If you love tangy foods, this hot and sour ramen soup is just what you need. Try this lovely soup recipe and show off your culinary skills.