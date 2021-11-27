Do colors impact our choices and emotions? Here's a breakdown

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 27, 2021, 12:00 am

Do colors affect us in any way?

Do you know colors have a significant impact on us? From the colors of food to those on your walls, they can affect your life in many ways. One's culture also plays a massive role in determining the effect a particular color can have on them. This means, one color could mean something positive for one culture but may be negative for some other.

Warm colors like red, yellow encourage stimulation

Studies suggest that red can improve a person's declining vision. Warm colors such as red, yellow, and orange can affect the mood of an individual. Being too much around warm colors could be irritating, too. However, if you're missing the spark, warm colors can brighten up your day. Red also symbolizes danger, anger, and can increase hunger. This explains why restaurants use red predominantly.

Blue, purple give relaxation while green symbolizes nature

Blue, on the other hand, is a powerful color for relaxation. It's a good choice to have your bedroom walls painted in blue. Green also has similar properties as it symbolizes nature. Scientifically, green is good for the eyes. Purple is a mixture of red-blue that gives relaxation and peace, apart from having potential stimulation effects. Blue, green, and purple are cool colors.

Black symbolizes emptiness, but it can boost confidence

Some colors influence emotions and memories strongly. For example, people link black with death, mystery, evil, and emptiness. But it also symbolizes elegance in terms of clothes. It's a color used for the portrayal of the quality and sophistication of products. You might have noticed men and women wearing black dresses to important gatherings or interviews. It's because black can also boost confidence.

Pink is a color of love and represents identity

Colors can mean many different things. While red is a color of love, passion, and intimacy, it can also mean hate in different cultures. Meanwhile, pink also symbolizes love, friendship, and romance, apart from representing inner peace. Pink is the sweeter side of the red color. It has a calming effect and is also associated with people who identify themselves as female.

White represents beginnings, peace, purity, and innocence

White is associated with goodness, purity, and cleanliness. It also represents beginnings and simplicity depending on the culture. It is also associated with God. The color signifies clarity of thought and one's inner potential. You must have seen Christian brides wear white when they marry but in India, people religiously wear white to mourn the deceased. So, interpretations of colors differ as per culture.