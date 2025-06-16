'How to Train...' or 'Materialists': Who won box office battle?
What's the story
The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has taken the box office by storm, raking in a whopping $83.7 million in its opening weekend in North America.
The film, directed by Dean DeBlois, beat its animated predecessor's opening weekend earnings of $55 million (2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World).
Its international earnings exceeded $114.1 million, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $197.8 million!
It has collected over ₹10 crore in India in three days.
Box office rankings
'Materialists' takes 3rd spot; lukewarm collection in India
The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon also beat Disney's Lilo & Stitch, which dropped to second place after three weeks at the top.
The hybrid live-action remake added another $15.5 million to its domestic total, taking it past $386.3 million.
Meanwhile, Materialists—a modern-day love story set in New York City with Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans—debuted at number three with $12 million earnings.
Released in India on minimal screens, it has collected ₹3 crore.
Box office performance
'Karate Kid: Legends,' 'The Phoenician Scheme' also did well
Despite positive reviews, Ballerina landed in fifth place with $9.4 million. The John Wick spinoff directed by Len Wiseman stars Ana de Armas and features Keanu Reeves in a supporting role.
Meanwhile, Karate Kid: Legends earned $5 million to secure sixth place, followed by Final Destination: Bloodlines at seventh with $3.9 million.
Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme brought in $3 million for eighth place while Stephen King's The Life of Chuck rounded out the top 10 with $2.1 million earnings.