The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has taken the box office by storm, raking in a whopping $83.7 million in its opening weekend in North America.

The film, directed by Dean DeBlois, beat its animated predecessor's opening weekend earnings of $55 million (2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World).

Its international earnings exceeded $114.1 million, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $197.8 million!

It has collected over ₹10 crore in India in three days.