Entertainment

Times when actors felt uncomfortable with film costumes

Times when actors felt uncomfortable with film costumes

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 08, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Check out the list of actors who spoke about uncomfortable costumes they were asked to wear in films

Costumes form an integral part of the filmmaking process. Ace designers come together to work on designing outfits that are suitable for a particular character, especially in fantasy films. However, in non-fantasy films, too, costumes have always played a vital role. But did you know there are actors who felt highly uncomfortable with some costumes? If not, check out the list here.

Raveena Tandon

One of the leading ladies of Bollywood in the golden era of the '90s, Raveena Tandon had once turned down a film because she was not comfortable with a certain scene and the costume. Karisma Kapoor's debut movie Prem Qaidi was initially offered to Tandon but she refused since in a particular scene "the hero pulls down the zipper and the strap is showing."

Vidya Sinha

Everyone remembers Zeenat Aman and the iconic waterfall scene from Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The lead role was earlier offered to the late actor Vidya Sinha, who is known for films such as Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat. However, in a 2015 interview with Rediff.com, Sinha revealed she rejected the role because she was "not comfortable wearing the clothes that Zeenat Aman wore."

Chris Evans

There can never be a replacement for Chris Evans as Captain America. Though he did look like a hot superhero in the blue, red, and white costume, Evans had a hard time wearing it on the sets. The costume from the first Avengers movie comprised a form-fitting helmet which gave Evans multiple headaches during the course of the shoot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Hollywood actor Michelle Pfeiffer won everyone's hearts when she played Catwoman in Batman Returns which was released in 1992. She wore an iconic tight-fitted suit which was as uncomfortable as it looked. Pfeiffer had to seek help to get into the costume. A lot of powder was used to get her in before she was vacuum sealed inside it.