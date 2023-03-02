Entertainment

Happy birthday, Tiger Shroff: 5 fun facts about the actor

Actor Tiger Shroff turned 33 years old on Thursday, March 2

He is not only a star kid but an actor who has set a benchmark for his contemporaries. Whether it is his dancing skills or his love for fitness, Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself. One of the most humble actors, Shroff celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday. On this special occasion, here are some lesser-known facts that his fans must know.

Tiger is not his real name

Many would be surprised to know that Tiger Shroff's real name is Jay Hemant Shroff. Yes, you read that right. While many have trolled him for his name, Tiger is only his stage name given to him by his father, Jackie Shroff. Per reports, Sr. Shroff named him so because he'd bite like a tiger when he was a kid.

He's a vegetarian teetotaler

While many may wonder that the perfectly crafted masculine body of Shroff is because of a non-vegetarian meal, you will be shocked to know that the Heropanti actor followers a strictly vegetarian diet. However, he does include eggs in his diet. Shroff's very particular about his eating and drinking habits, and therefore, also stays away from drinking alcohol or smoking.

Aamir Khan sought Shroff's advice before 'Dhoom 3'

Remember the sculpted body Aamir Khan flaunted in Dhoom 3? Well, Khan had Shroff as his fitness guide for it. All that praise that Khan received for his body was partly because of the advice that Shroff gave him, reportedly. We aren't surprised since Mr. Perfectionist couldn't have gone wrong in achieving his physical goal and who better than Shroff to seek advice from?

He didn't want to become an actor

Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most blessed dancers in the Hindi film industry. His love for fitness and martial arts isn't hidden from anyone either. Even before he entered Bollywood as an actor, Shroff wanted to make a career either as a dancer or a sportsperson. Given his love for dance and fitness, it doesn't come as a shocker at all.

Shroff has Turkish, Gujarati, Bengali, and Belgian genes

According to media reports, Shroff has an influence of at least four different traditions and cultures. Why, you ask? Well, his paternal side of the family had Gujarati and Turkish genes whereas his mother's side of the family boasts of Bengali and Belgian genes. No wonder the Student Of The Year 2 actor has got such unconventional good looks!