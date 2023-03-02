Entertainment

The Weeknd's movie debut: 5 musicians who aced acting

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 02, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

The Weeknd is all set to make his feature acting debut alongside Jenna Ortega

The Starboy is going to star in a film now! Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, is all set to make his feature acting debut in an untitled film alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. In anticipation of The Weeknd's upcoming movie debut, we look at some of the biggest music personalities from Hollywood who made successful on-screen debuts.

Lady Gaga

The 13-time Grammy winner, Lady Gaga has appeared in several acclaimed films showing off her full range of talent. Her movie appearances stem all the way back to her smashing 2013 debut in Machete Kills. Afterward, Gaga took over the world as Ally in 2018's A Star is Born. Now, she will be seen in the sequel of Joker as Harley Quinn.

Will Smith

Remember The Fresh Prince? For those unaware, Will Smith, a four-time Grammy award winner, achieved modest fame as an American rapper in the late 1980s. His popularity sky-rocketed when he starred in the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The most bankable actor then transitioned to feature in acclaimed movies like Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Collateral Beauty.

Beyonce

Beyonce, the pop icon of the 21st century, boasts a powerful persona. Did you know, the powerpack performer and singer made her on-screen debut in the Austin Powers's movie Goldmember? Starring alongside Mike Myers, fans found it difficult to recognize her, given the afro-70s wardrobe. Notably, the film also had Beyonce's first solo music video with the soundtrack single Work It Out.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles, who rose to prominence with the boy band One Direction, turned solo artist after the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. The English singer-songwriter made his on-screen debut not long ago with Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film Dunkirk. His enthralling performance was met with nothing but praise. For the film, he swapped his vibrant closet with a soldier's uniform.

Justin Timberlake

Besides performing on stage, some musicians have also explored other opportunities, and multi-hyphenate star Justin Timberlake is a prime example of this. He started off as a voice-over artist for Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club. Effectively putting his music career on hiatus, the singer-songwriter focused on his film career and was featured in movies like The Social Network, Bad Teacher, and Friends with Benefits.