JoJo Siwa roped in for 'All My Friends Are Dead'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 12:32 pm

JoJo Siwa has been roped in for horror thriller

Dancer-singer and YouTuber JoJo Siwa has been signed for the upcoming horror thriller All My Friends Are Dead. This will be helmed by Marcus Dunstan of Saw 3D fame. Per an exclusive report by Deadline, Film Mode has bagged the international rights of the film and the deals have been locked in Germany and Benelux (Splendid), Middle East (Falcon), Malaysia, and Thailand (Film Frame).

Siwa's take on the new development

Siwa expressed her happiness and said, "This is a project that is so different from anything I've done previously; I can't wait to start production! I'm also excited to work with Jade again." She will star along with Jade Pettyjohn. The upcoming film is under casting process as of now and is touted to go on floors this spring in Canada.

Story and the crew

The story revolves around a college friend group who goes to a music festival and books an Airbnb. Things go haywire as every member gets murdered one by one. Later, they discover how they directly correlate with the seven deadly sins. It is bankrolled by John Baldecchi whereas the screenplay is written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum.