Chris Evans-Ana De Armas 'Ghosted' premieres in April, teases director

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 16, 2023, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Dexter Fletcher's 'Ghosted' to release in April

Dexter Fletcher's upcoming film Ghosted is one of the most anticipated films and the director hinted at its release date at the recently concluded Critics Choice Awards. The film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas is in the buzz for a while and this recent update has made the fans more hopeful and eagerly waiting for the upcoming action romantic drama.

Fletcher hinted at the release date

In an interview with Deadline, Fletcher said that the production of the film has been wrapped and currently it's in the post-production stage. He said, "I'm just putting the finishing touches to it now. It'll be ready for April. I mean, I don't know if I'm even allowed to say that but I've said it." He asked viewers to brace themselves for April.

Twitter Post

Dexter Fletcher reveals Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-starrer ‘Ghosted’ will release this April pic.twitter.com/vV5Jg59zVt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023

Cast of the film

As per earlier reports, Scarlett Johansson was supposed to star in this romantic action drama. After her exit, Ana de Armas was roped into the project. This would mark her third project with Evans after Knives Out and The Gray Man. The cast also includes Mike Moh, Tim Blake Nelson, Amy Sedaris, Adrien Brody, Lizze Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Fahim Fazli, and Tate Donovan.

Crew and streaming details

The Fletcher directorial is written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The film is bankrolled by Apple Studios, Rhett Reese Productions, and Skydance, whereas Evans and Armas are the executive producers. The film is shot by Salvatore Totino and as per reports, the film will have a direct digital release on Apple TV+﻿. The film indeed looks promising.

Future projects of Armas and Evans

Evans has a pipeline full of projects. Apart from Fletcher's next, he will be donning the role of Orin Scrivello in Little Shop Horrors. He also has an action-comedy film named Red One and David Yates's Pain Hustlers co-starring with Emily Blunt. Armas on the other hand has another project, apart from Ghosted. She has Len Wiseman's Ballerina.