Marvel actor Jeremy Renner critically injured in snowplowing accident

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 02, 2023, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has been critically injured in a snowplowing accident and is currently undergoing treatment

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been critically injured in a snowplowing accident on Sunday (January 1), reported several Hollywood media portals. While the location of the accident hasn't yet been disclosed, Renner's representative confirmed that "Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition" and is "receiving excellent care" in the presence of his family members. We pray for his speedy recovery.

Renner experienced a 'weather-related accident'

Renner's spokesperson spoke to Variety about the accident. He said, "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." Per reports, Renner owns a home in Washoe County, Nevada, and the area received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

'Hawkeye' actor was airlifted from the accident site

Per Deadline, "Renner had been airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital." The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that "Mr. Renner was the only involved party" and nobody else was hurt or impacted. A few days ago, on December 13, the Hawkeye actor tweeted a photo of a car almost completely enveloped in snow and tweeted, "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland."

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Sheriff's office is 'looking into the incident's circumstances'

Washoe County Sheriff's Office's public information officer Kristin Vietti told The Hollywood Reporter about the accident. She said, "Upon arrival [to Renner's home], deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of [Renner] via care flight to a local area hospital." Reportedly, the sheriff's office's major accident team is "looking into the incident's circumstances."

Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 will arrive this month

Renner's claim to fame includes projects such as The Hurt Locker, Marvel's Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, among others. Currently, he stars in the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown. Its second season is slated to arrive on the network on January 15. He also headlined Disney+ Hotstar's six-episode-long Hawkeye series. It debuted on the streamer in 2021.