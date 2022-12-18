Entertainment

Brad Pitt birthday special: 5 iconic roles of the actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 18, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

On the occasion of Brad Pitt's 59th birthday, take a look at some of his most iconic roles

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is celebrating his 59th birthday on Sunday (December 18). Born as William Bradley Pitt in Shawnee, Oklahoma, US, Pitt is one of the most celebrated actors in the world. An Academy Award winner, Pitt has delivered numerous blockbuster hits in his career spanning nearly four decades. On his birthday, here are five iconic roles of Pitt.

Jeffrey Goines in '12 Monkeys'

Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, which was released in December 1995, brought Pitt his first Academy Awards nomination along with a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a supporting role. Interestingly, Pitt wasn't the first choice for this character. Gilliam wanted Jeff Bridges for the role. However, the character eventually landed up with Pitt, which helped in boosting its box office numbers.

Lt. Aldo Raine in 'Inglorious Basterds'

In this 2009 Quentin Tarantino film, Pitt played the role of Lt. Aldo Raine, aka The Apache. His character was of a commanding officer trained in guerrilla warfare. Shown as a coal miner and a bootlegger, Raine not only fought against the Ku Klux Klan but also survived a lynching. His character and the film are one of the must-watch movies of Pitt's career.

Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood'

The second film of Pitt with Tarantino is Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. It also starred Leonardo DiCaprio. In the film, Pitt played the character of Cliff Booth. Released in the year 2020, the film should definitely be on the watchlist of every Pitt fan. It is also the film that bagged him his first Academy Award in the best supporting actor category.

Benjamin Button in 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'

Director David Fincher has directed Pitt in three movies: Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Seven. Interestingly, Pitt received critical acclaim for all three films. Pitt was nominated for best actor for various prestigious awards, including the Academy Awards, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards. The 2008 film picked up three Oscar awards for the best art direction, makeup, and visual effects.

Robert 'Rusty' Ryan in Ocean's trilogy

Pitt shared the screen space with his long-time friend George Clooney in the Ocean's trilogy of heist films. The trilogy comprises of Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen, released from 2001 to 2007. While Clooney was seen as Danny Ocean, who leads a group for a heist, Pitt played the role of his second-in-command and a friend.