'Pathaan': SRK reveals John Abraham's first-look poster on his birthday

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 17, 2022, 09:28 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' is gearing up for release on January 23

Amid the calls for a boycott and protests against Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan, the makers are on a spree to promote it. As John Abraham is celebrating his 50th birthday on Saturday, Khan wished his co-star by dropping his first-look poster from the movie. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated for release on January 25, 2023. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

This new poster comes amid the ongoing controversy over Pathaan's first single, Besharam Rang.

Several celebrities, fans, and politicians have condemned the song as it allegedly hurts religious sentiments and even called for a boycott of the movie.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has threatened the film will be banned in the state if the makers don't modify certain aspects of the song.

Sharing the poster, SRK wished his 'buddy' a happy birthday

Shah Rukh Khan shared Abraham's new poster on social media and wrote, "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic)." As soon as the poster was shared by the superstar, fans also took to the comments section and extended their birthday wishes to the Force actor.

Here's what SRK posted

Know more about the upcoming movie

Besides Abraham and Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone. Pathaan marks the fourth collaboration between Padukone and Khan after movies Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. The upcoming film, touted to be an action thriller will have SRK playing the role of an R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan, while Abraham will be seen as the main antagonist.

Where else will we see the lead actors?

SRK, who is making a comeback to the big screen after four years, also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. Jawan marks his maiden association with director Atlee. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will release on June 2, 2023. Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, featuring Khana and Taapsee Pannu, will release on December 22, 2023. Padukone, on the other hand, has Project K.