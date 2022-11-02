Entertainment

SRK's birthday: Celebrating superstar's 'flop' films that were actually decent

SRK's birthday: Celebrating superstar's 'flop' films that were actually decent

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 02, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, King Khan!

The "king" of our hearts, Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. While it is undeniable that Khan has given us back-to-back humongous hits, the actor suffered a few setbacks as well. Given the expectations increase tenfold when it comes to such a big star, we feel some films were unfairly judged when they came out. Here's a shout-out to Khan's underappreciated flicks.

#1 'Swades'

Yes, although any SRK fan will list this 2004 movie when debating Baadshah of Bollywood's unparalleled acting skills, Swades didn't perform well at the box office. Apparently, the story of an Indian scientist who returns to his homeland and chooses to stay back for "his people," wasn't really a tale filmy enough to attract the audience. However, years later, it has become a classic.

#2 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'

SRK and Juhi Chawla share a great bond and have appeared in several films together. The two friends took their association forward and set up a production banner with director Aziz Mirza called Dreamz Unlimited. And their first venture was this 2000 film. With a layered story at its heart and an evergreen music album, the film didn't deserve the abysmal reception it got.

#3 'Paheli'

The unchallenged champion of romance, Khan took on a different avatar in Paheli. Going full Rajasthani in his get-up and speech, the actor not only played two contrasting characters but also experimented with the supernatural genre. With Rani Mukerji sharing the screen and Amol Palekar giving the directions, this 2005 production was witty, funny, and deeply symbolic. And, what an ending twist!

#4 'Fan'

The premise of a superstar being haunted by his number-one-fan-turned-nemesis is truly unique. Although director Maneesh Sharma struggled with the execution, especially in the second half, this 2016 thriller had insane acting work by Khan, brilliant chase scenes, and a killer title track. Despite impressing critics, Fan just didn't take flight upon its premiere. Still, the film is a testament to Khan's emoting ability.