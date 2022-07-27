Entertainment

Taapsee's 'Dobaaraa' trailer: Thriller marinated in mystery, suspense, unanswered questions

Taapsee's 'Dobaaraa' trailer: Thriller marinated in mystery, suspense, unanswered questions

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 27, 2022, 04:04 pm 3 min read

After earning international acclaim at the London Indian Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa is set to hit theaters on August 19. The film, headlined by his frequent collaborator Taapsee Pannu, is based on the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped its trailer on Wednesday. What does the time-travel mystery look like? Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have earlier collaborated on Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh.

Interestingly, Pannu is no stranger when it comes to offbeat films with an experimental storyline.

Looop Lapeta and Game Over are prime examples of her knack for such projects.

Since Dobaaraa is in the same league, it will be interesting to see how well it fares in front of the audience.

Trailer A story of turning back the clocks?

The trailer, over two minutes long, has laid the foundation for this seemingly well-paced, expeditious thriller. We see Pannu's bonding with her young daughter, while a mysterious television set catches her off guard and takes the lid off a death that took place in the same house more than two decades ago. Will Pannu turn back the clocks to avoid the inevitable?

Takeaways Unexplained mysteries, questions dominate clip; gloomy weather stands out

The word/number play by the team caught our attention instantly, with the trailer announcement time (2:12) coinciding with the title! The clip is painted with strokes of mystery and enigma, and the despondent, gloomy weather doubles up as a character. Questions, suspicions, and skepticism also loom large as Pannu's incessant quest for answers sets in motion a series of unfathomable, unprecedented events.

Personal Makers' experiments aren't just limited to the clip!

Several letters from the cast and crew's names are reflected as their mirror images, another example of the team going all out to ramp up the mystifying, supernatural factor of Dobaaraa. In a way, it also reminded us of the American classic The Twilight Zone.

Information Everything we know about the film

Dobaaraa has been bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor under Cult Movies (a new division of Balaji Telefilms) and Gaurav Bose and Sunir Kheterpal (Athena). The mystery-thriller was announced in February 2021 and has been penned by Nihit Bhave (Choked, Sacred Games). We will also see Pannu's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, and actors Rahul Bhatt, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles in Dobaaraa.

Upcoming films Where else will we see Pannu?

Pannu was recently seen in Shabaash Mithu, a biopic based on former Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj. This year, she has Arshad Syed's Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty, co-starring Prateik Babbar and Pratik Gandhi. In 2023, she will be seen in her career's most ambitious venture, Rajkumar Hirai's Dunki, where she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.