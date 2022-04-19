Entertainment

'Dunki': SRK, his 'Santa Claus' Rajkumar Hirani announce first collaboration

So, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are teaming up for real! The duo took to social media to announce their upcoming film and declare its release date. Titled Dunki, the film will hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. This means, fans of the megastar will celebrate both Republic Day and Christmas with him as Pathaan is a January 25, 2023 outing.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rumors about Hirani collaborating with Khan have been doing the rounds since long.

But, no confirmation had come until now.

Further, the name of Taapsee Pannu being roped in as the female lead was also being speculated. All of them turned true, much to the delight of their fans.

"Finally, it's happening! I feel overwhelmed," is how she reacted, and we understand this excitement.

Details How was the announcement made?

The film was launched via a funny video posted by Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the producers. In it, we see Khan looking at the posters of Hirani's directorials and admiring the "iconic characters." After a while, Hirani interrupts his thought process and asks what is he doing. After Khan gushes over the films, he asks Hirani sheepishly if there's any script for him.

Information 'Dunki' is 'donkey' to Khan!

Hirani confirms that there's one film and eventually reveals that it has "emotions, ample comedy, and romance (but without Khan's signature stretched-out hand move)." Upon asking the title, the helmer says "Dunki," which Khan mistakes as "donkey." But given his strong urge to do a Hirani-film, the helpless actor relents. The video then veers to a desert landscape over which an aeroplane flies off.

Quote Know more about the film

Will Dunki be about an aeroplane incident set in a desert? Only time will tell. Co-produced by Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the upcoming movie has already hit the floors. "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga," tweeted Khan, referring to his infamous unpunctuality.