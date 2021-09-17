Is Shah Rukh Khan turning brand ambassador for Disney+ Hotstar?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 12:32 pm

Did Disney+ Hotstar just rope in King Khan as their brand ambassador?

Shah Rukh Khan has been dropping hints of his association with Disney+ Hotstar for the past few days. Featuring in a couple of advertisements for the streamer, the superstar raised speculations that he might debut on the digital format via Hotstar. While that still might happen in the future, a new report suggests the streamer has booked SRK as its brand ambassador. Read on.

Details

Hotstar apparently booked SRK for a mindblowing Rs. 5 crore

As per LetsOTT Global, a credible source for entertainment news, the Badshah of Bollywood has been paid a whopping Rs. 5 crore to be the brand ambassador. This is not all. Director Karan Johar (Rs. 10L for one post), actors Salman Khan (Rs. 50L), and Ranveer Singh (Rs. 25L) are also being paid hefty sums to promote the streamer on social media.

Twitter Post

Check out the report here!

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan has been paid 5 crores to become the brand ambassador for Disney+ Hotstar.



Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Karan Johar paid a bomb by Disney. Salman get's 50 lakh for one social media post, Ranveer get's 25 lakh Karan get's 10 lakh from Disney pic.twitter.com/SKxN3rwlUu — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 17, 2021

Connection

Salman, Ranveer, KJo have been reportedly appointed for online promotion

It must be noted that it was Johar who had shared SRK's first ad with Disney+ Hotstar on Twitter. Singh had then quoted the tweet and added a cheeky comment. Recently, it was Salman who posted the second ad, writing, "Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka [Won't you welcome Shah Rukh Khan]? #SiwaySRK." So their involvement as per the recent report pans out.

Information

Ads: SRK realizes all big stars have projects on Hotstar

So what were these ads about? In the first one, the Baazigar actor was seen waving to a huge crowd of his fans outside his house. While he boasted of his stardom to his manager, the latter informed him this might change soon as all big stars except him had projects on Hotstar. The second ad saw him brainstorming ideas for his collaboration project.

Speculation

Previous reports suggested he might debut with a web series

Funnily enough, all of King Khan's ideas got rejected as other stars have already done them. While the ad is still going to continue, we can be sure of one thing: SRK will be giving us something entirely unique. Previously, a Bollywood Hungama report had said Khan was working on a web series that will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned for updates.