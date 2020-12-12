Last updated on Dec 12, 2020, 01:49 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShruti Niraj
Actor Shikha Malhotra, who has featured in films like Fan and Running Shaadi, suffered a stroke on Thursday, leaving her paralyzed on one side.
The 26-year-old has been admitted to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.
She had also recently recovered from COVID-19.
Shikha is now doing better but will remain in the hospital for a few days, her publicist has revealed.
Here's more.
Shikha's publicist Ashwani Shukla revealed that Shikha is unable to speak due to the stroke and her right side has been paralyzed.
"The doctors have said that she will have to stay in the hospital for a few days. However, she is showing improvement," he told The Indian Express.
Earlier, Shukla had shared the actor's health update through an Instagram post.
A post shared by shikhamalhotraofficial on
Shikha, who holds a nursing degree, had volunteered to work as a nurse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, before contracting the deadly virus in October.
However, even after recovering from COVID-19, her sugar level remained low which led to health issues and eventually caused the stroke, the actor's publicist added.
For the unversed, Shikha has worked in a number of Bollywood movies.
Apart from sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan (2016), she has also worked in Running Shaadi (2017) that featured Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu.
In 2020, she was seen in Kaanchli Life in a Slough alongside Sanjay Mishra. The film was a social drama directed by Dedipya Joshii.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.