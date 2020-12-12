Family members of actor Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, have accused film director Nitin Kumar Gupta of using the actor's condition to seek publicity. Gupta had recently announced a new film titled Stroke, saying it would star Roy. Roy's sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Romeer Sen have said, "Nitin is dancing on our tragedy." Here's more on this.

Context Gupta has announced new movie titled 'Stroke'

Gupta had recently announced a new movie titled Stroke, saying that it would star Roy as a paralytic patient. The announcement came merely days after Roy suffered a stroke while working on Gupta's upcoming film LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Roy's sister and his brother-in-law have expressed anger over the announcement.

Details It is heartbreaking: Roy's sister on the film announcement

Reacting to the news of the film announcement by Gupta, Priyanka told ETimes, "This is a very sad, heartbreaking announcement in our trying times that Rahul will act in Nitin's next titled Stroke." She also accused Gupta of ignoring her calls when Roy's health deteriorated in Kargil. Roy's brother-in-law is also upset with the director and called his announcement a publicity stunt.

Details Roy is unaware about the movie, family claimed

Sen has lashed out at the filmmaker and claimed that Roy is not even aware about the movie. He said, "Has Nitin even informed Rahul? No! Rahul is doing a film without him knowing about it! How terrible is that! How on earth is Nitin so confident that Rahul will do the role that he wants? Does Nitin have a script? No!"

Accusation Earlier, Roy's family accused Gupta of neglecting his health

Sen had previously accused Gupta of ignoring Roy's health condition amid the shoot. He said, "Rahul Roy did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold. All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery." "All facts and figures will be furnished...Right now, we just want him to get well soon," he added.

Incident Roy had a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil

Last month, Roy suffered a stroke while shooting for his upcoming movie in Kargil. He was then taken to a military hospital there, after which he was airlifted to Mumbai. Recently, he shared a post from the hospital informing his friends and fans that he is doing better. He wrote, "I am recovering...Will be back soon. Love you all (sic)."

Instagram Post Here's what Roy wrote on Instagram

