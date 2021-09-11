'Picture abhi baaki hai': Did SRK tease his OTT debut?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 09:40 pm

We might catch King Khan on our small screens soon!

If the pandemic-stricken world has shown us something, it's that digital platforms are here to stay. While theaters might go back to their former glory, OTT platforms will prosper alongside—but not disappear. In line with this, we've seen top Bollywood stars hopping on the OTT bandwagon. Shah Rukh Khan, however, remained an exception until now, although it seems this is going to change soon.

What happened

Khan starred in an ad for streamer Disney+ Hotstar

Sending fans into a frenzy, King Khan recently starred in an advertisement for Disney+ Hotstar. The 40-second clip begins with Khan waving at his fans from his balcony, basking in the fact that no other actor can pull such a crowd outside their house. However, his manager quickly points out this might change soon as all big stars except him have projects on Hotstar.

Social media

Fans are sure we'll get a SRK-Disney+ Hotstar collaboration

Bollywood's Badshah seems taken aback and asks who these other actors are. His manager name-drops Ajay Devgn (Bhuj), Akshay Kumar (Laxmii), Saif Ali Khan (Bhoot Police), and Sanjay Dutt (Bhuj). The ad ends with "To be continued," and fans are sure some good news is on its way. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted the video to which Khan replied with an Om Shanti Om dialogue.

Twitter Post

'Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston,' wrote SRK

Reaction

SRK admirers were also treated to his man bun look

Khan, who had last appeared on the big screens in 2018, also won his admirers over by giving them a glimpse of his current long-hair look. While it's known that he carries such a rugged look in his next film, Pathan, we finally got an official look at his man bun. "Jab Bhi Announcement Hoga Tabhi Apna Diwali, Eid, Christmas Hoga," wrote one fan.

Speculation

Is show named 'Siway' or is it just ad campaign?

The ad ends with the line, "Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siway Shah Rukh ke [Everybody's on Disney+ Hotstar, except for SRK]." The Zero actor used the hashtag #SiwaySRK on his post. This hashtag's deliberate use makes us wonder if the future project (if one's happening) is named Siway. It simply could be an ad campaign, too. Meanwhile, SRK is currently shooting Atlee's next.